Perry revealed an answering machine message from the pop star.

Tori Spelling revealed some history about her 90210 co-star, the late Luke Perry. It revolved around the time he dated Madonna. And he gave her the inside scoop of what it was like being with the Material Girl.

PEOPLE reported that she discussed all this on Jennie Garth and Spelling's 90210MG podcast.

Tori Spelling reveals how Luke Perry told her about him and Madonna dating

It started with Perry, who played Dylan McKay in the popular show from 1990-2000, taking Spelling aside.

“I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me,” she said. “I felt so confided in. ‘Oh, my god, he's telling me about Madonna.'”

She revealed that Perry let her listen to a message from the iconic singer.

Tori, who played Donna Martin, continued, “Remember how we used to have answering machines, you guys? He played me a message from her. I was like, ‘You're the coolest person in the whole world. One, cause you're Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you.'”

Garth seemed surprised by the news of it all.

“Jen, we kept these things from you because [that's something] you would want to hear,” Spelling said.

Perry and Madonna met at the American Foundation for AIDS Research in 1992, as revealed in a Vanity Fair story.

The 90210 star, who also starred in Riverdale as Fred Andrews, passed away at the age of 52 due to a massive stroke. He was hospitalized on February 27, 2019, and died days later on March 4.

As history tells, it didn't work out with Madonna and Luke Perry. He married Rachel Sharpe in 1993 and had two kids. They divorced a decade later. Madonna went on to have relationships with Dennis Rodman, Carlos Leon, and Guy Ritchie.