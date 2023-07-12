According to a new report, Tori Spelling's decision to temporarily move herself and her five children to a motel is unrelated to her recent split from husband Dean McDermott. A source revealed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star opted for motel accommodations due to an ongoing mold issue in their marital home, according to Yahoo.

The source clarified that Tori and Dean are doing well and that her stay at the motel with the children has nothing to do with their separation. It was a practical choice made to ensure their well-being amidst the mold problem. Tori is taking the issue seriously and is determined not to subject herself or her kids to potential health risks.

Recently, Tori, 50, and her children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, were spotted leaving the roadside motel in Los Angeles on July 8. This sighting came after McDermott, 56, announced via Instagram that he and Tori had decided to end their relationship. Although he deleted the post a few hours later, McDermott expressed sadness and mentioned their commitment to co-parenting their children during this challenging time.

While McDermott was seen moving his belongings into storage following the split, Tori was photographed wearing a “Boys Lie” T-shirt, suggesting her focus on personal strength and resilience.

The decision to stay at the motel reflects Tori's dedication to prioritizing her children's safety and well-being in the midst of the mold issue. As she navigates this challenging time, she remains focused on providing a stable environment for her family.

The specific details of the mold problem and any plans for resolving it remain undisclosed.