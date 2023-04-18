Megan Thee Stallion recently spoke out about her experience surviving the 2020 shooting incident involving fellow rapper Tory Lanez, in which she sustained injuries to her feet. Writing in an as-told-to feature in Elle, Megan said she now viewed herself as a survivor, having faced the unimaginable. She also revealed that her parents had warned her to never be too trusting of others, but she had believed that everyone had pure intentions, People reveals.

Megan had intended to handle the situation privately but when Tory Lanez made it public, she had no choice but to respond. While she continued to perform and post on social media with a smile, Megan revealed that she was battling the aftershocks of the shooting and was falling into depression. She had to pull herself together and be Megan Thee Stallion, even when crying backstage or in her hotel room.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three felonies in the shooting. Lanez filed a motion for a new trial and a decision should come on May 8. If he is not granted a new trial, Lanez could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.

The impact of the shooting and subsequent legal battle has been profound for Megan. She explained that while the incident made her question whether people cared about her, she had since realized that she had a lot of support from her fans and the wider public. Megan ended her article by saying that she hoped her experience would encourage others to speak out and seek help if they were ever in a similar situation.

Megan’s candid discussion about the impact of violence and the Lanez trial received wide praise on social media, with many applauding her strength and resilience. Her article also serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting survivors and speaking out against violence.