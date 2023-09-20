Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has sent shockwaves through the football world with a revelation about Harry Kane's departure from the club. The English striker made a high-profile move to Bayern Munich in the recent transfer window, but Levy has disclosed that there is a buy-back clause in Kane's departure.

In a statement, Levy expressed his gratitude to Kane: “I’d like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us. He’s always welcome back — Harry’s a much-loved and valued member of the Spurs family and forever in our history.” This revelation has sparked intrigue in the football community, as it remains whether Levy will explore the possibility of bringing Kane back to Tottenham Hotspur. While Kane's legacy at Spurs is undeniable, the club has demonstrated that no player is bigger than the team, and they've adapted well to his departure.

Tottenham Hotspur's recent performances indicate that Kane's absence hasn't adversely affected them. The acquisition of James Maddison and the change in the tactical system have resulted in improved results, including a convincing 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

On the other hand, Kane has embarked on a new chapter at Bayern Munich. He has made an impressive start to his Bundesliga career, scoring four goals in five games. His arrival in Germany has brought a change in mentality, as he noted that Bayern Munich is more focused on self-improvement and analyzing games, even after wins.

The English striker is set to return to the Champions League, a competition he last played in during the 2019/20 season with Tottenham Hotspur. Despite his past success, including reaching the Champions League final in 2019, Kane has embraced the challenge of competing at the highest level again, this time with Bayern Munich. As Kane prepares to face Manchester United in the Champions League, it marks a new chapter in his career, one filled with ambitions of lifting significant trophies with his new club.