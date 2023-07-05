Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to the signature of the talented Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven. The North London club is looking forward to an improved 2023/23 season after a dismal campaign last year.

According to the reports from Da Telegraaf, Tottenham Hotspur have started negotiations with the Bundesliga club for the signature of van de Ven. They are in the hunt for a new central defender after going through arguably their worst defensive season under Antonio Conte. Consequently, the former Chelsea manager got sacked in March.

Liverpool are also interested in the young Dutch defender, seeing him as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk. However, there is an expectation that van de Ven will sign for Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham in a £30m deal. Both clubs are yet to agree on personal terms, but they are very close.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Van de Ven has been one of the most sought-after youngsters in European football. The Dutch defender played in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. However, the Netherlands came third and were eventually eliminated. The 22-year-old played 33 games for Wolfsburg last season, coming eighth in the Bundesliga standings.

Defensive reinforcements are key for the resurgence of Tottenham Hotspur under Postecoglou. Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have been key members in the defensive areas for the Whites, but they have struggled for a long time. On the other hand, Cristian Romero’s form declined after the World Cup win with Argentina.

Spurs are also interested in Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen, who is also a target of Newcastle United and Manchester United this summer. They have signed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison so far in this transfer window.