Tottenham‘s dynamic midfielder, James Maddison, will be a notable absentee from the upcoming England squad set to face Malta and North Macedonia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, reported by GOAL. Maddison, who has been a standout performer for Ange Postecoglou's side since his summer transfer from Leicester, boasting three goals and five assists in just 11 appearances, has withdrawn from international duty due to an ankle injury sustained during Tottenham's recent clash with Chelsea.

The official announcement from Spurs, shared on social media, clarified the situation: “We can confirm that James Maddison has been withdrawn from the England squad due to an ankle injury. The midfielder will not feature in the Three Lions' UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, and will remain at Hotspur Way for rehabilitation with the Club's medical staff.”

Maddison's absence compounds Tottenham's injury worries, as Micky van de Ven also suffered a hamstring issue during the Chelsea game. The encounter with Chelsea was a tumultuous one for Tottenham, with additional setbacks, including red cards for Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero.

This wave of injuries and suspensions presents a significant challenge for manager Ange Postecoglou as they prepare for their upcoming fixture against Wolves on Saturday, marking their final game before the international break. Postecoglou remains hopeful that Maddison will recover swiftly, aiming to have him back in action when Tottenham faces Aston Villa on November 26. Maddison's impactful performances early in the season have played a crucial role for Spurs, making his absence a setback for both the club and the player's international aspirations.