Tottenham host Arsenal in match week four of the Premier League. It's time to continue our premier league odds series with a Tottenham-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Tottenham has already seen each type of result three games into the season. An opening-week draw with Leicester, a 4-0 domination of Everton, and a 2-1 loss to Newcastle leave the Spurs with four points, good for 10th in the Premier League table. The bright side is that Tottenham has created plenty of chances on goal in each match, suggesting that the attack is ready to break out. While its defeat of Everton was convincing, a resounding win against an elite opponent could be a season-defining moment for Ange Postecoglu's club. However, the Spurs must fire on all cylinders to execute that, which the club struggles to do consistently.

Meanwhile, Arsenal needs a bounce-back performance after a disappointing 1-1 draw to Brighton. Not only did the Gunners drop points to fall to fourth in the table, but star midfielder Declan Rice also got red-carded in the 49th minute. Therefore, the Englishman will be out against Tottenham, while fellow midfielder and captain Martin Oodegard will also miss the contest with an ankle injury. However, Arsenal still has a stacked squad, and former Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling could make his debut for the club on Sunday. 17-year-old playmaker Ethan Nwaneri could also make his first appearance, depending on how Mikel Arteta deploys his roster.

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham has been splendid offensively, leading the Premier League in possession, while it's second in shots and shots on target. The Spurs' six goals are tied for fourth, and yet they're only 10th in the table. The squad hasn't been bad defensively either, with its three goals allowed tied for fourth-best as well. However, Tottenham's thrashing of Everton inflated its numbers, and it hasn't finished as many chances as it could've. At some point, though, the shots tend to go in if enough are produced. The Gunners will be without midfielder Mikel Merino in addition to the aforementioned players, so the Spurs could gain the upper hand in that area of the field.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Despite its midfield absences, Arsenal will still have the ever-dangerous pair of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz up top, with Thomas Partey available to lock down the middle. The Gunners won their last two contests at Tottenham's home ground, and Arteta's deep roster leaves him with plenty of contingency options for his unavailable players. Jorginho is still a capable presence off the bench, while Nwaneri and Sterling can each push the ball up the pitch rapidly. Arsenal's backline has been suffocating as well, allowing just one goal thus far, which came against Brighton once it was down to 10 men.

Final Tottenham-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Both teams are fairly evenly matched, as the Spurs drew the Gunners at the Emirates last September. Picking a draw provides the most betting value here, as Arsenal is only slightly favored away from home. The Gunners may have a better track record recently, but Tottenham looks like a team that is on the brink of putting it all together. A 2-2 stalemate seems appropriate.

Final Tottenham-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Draw (+250)