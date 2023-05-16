Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

The newest installment of Cyanide Studio’s Tour De France series is set to launch this June and comes with all-new features and improvements. Nacon’s Pro Cycling Manager 2023 is set to release the same day.

Tour de France 2023 Release Date

Tour de France will release on Thursday, June 8th. It will launch on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (though a controller is required to play). It will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games store. The game will release one month prior to the real-life Tour de France, which will go on from July 1st to July 23rd.

Gameplay

Tour de France 2023 retains most of the same gameplay elements from its predecessors with updates to its visuals. New modes have also been announced, as well as the return of others.

Race, My Tour, Pro Team, and Pro Leader modes will return once again.

Additionally, a couple of modes will be revamped/returning back to the series:

Challenges of the Moment will bring back the fan-requested “Downhill Challenges” Mode. The challenges will only be available for a limited time, and you’ll be competing with other players for the top spot of the leaderboard. The rule is simple, race downhill as fast you can and get the quickest time possible. The developer has noted that for different challenges you will need to use a particular rider. The mode offers a ghost, which is essentially a recording of your best run so you can learn which areas you need to improve on.

Race of the Moment is also returning, but Cyanide Studios will implement a new ranking system based on fan feedback from the previous title. Rankings will now be based on time difference, meaning that the bigger margin of victory you have over your opponent, the higher ranked you’ll be. However, if you lose, you won’t fall down too badly if the time difference is small.

Tour de France 2023 Trailer

The new trailer showcases the Downhill challenge mode, which will be returning to the series.

Story

While there is no direct story with cutscenes like F1 23’s Braking Point mode, there is a career mode. Pro Leader mode acts as the “franchise/myCareer” mode for Tour de France 2023. You take control of your own created cyclist, customize them to your play style, and compete in races to upgrade your skills and become the world champion.

Pro Team Mode acts similarly but allows control over a whole team instead of just the individual racer. Teams start at the bottom of the rankings and race to receive an invitation to race against the best.

Tour de France 2023 will give the player more settings to choose from in Pro Leader and Pro Team modes. Such settings include age limits and the level of skill your cyclists have on the team. There’s also 16 different jerseys to choose from for your team.

You can also check out the developer’s Steam Page to read the latest devblogs. For more information on this upcoming title, check stay tuned on ClutchPoints Gaming for more!