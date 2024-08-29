ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The question entering this season is whether Scott Satterfield and his new-look offense can improve on their abysmal showing last season. It'll be the second year of Satterfield ball in Cincinnati and they'll get a good tune-up game against Towson in the season opener. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Towson-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

Towson had a 5-6 record last season and started the season the same way with a matchup against a Power Five school. Maryland defeated them 38-6 in a game where Towson struggled to generate much offense. Towson didn't lose their best offensive player from last season. Carter Runyon was one of the best players in FCS last season, earning All-American honors. He had 43 receptions, 549 yards, and four touchdowns.

Cincinnati had a disappointing 2023 season, earning a 3-9 record. They didn't do much better from a betting perspective with a 4-8 against-the-spread mark. The Bearcats lost Emory Jones, which isn't a massive loss after he didn't have the greatest 2023 season. They'll instead have Brendan Sorsby, a transfer from Indiana. Jones had seven touchdowns in the season opener last year but struggled the rest of the way. It'll be interesting to see how Sorsby looks in his debut.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Towson-Cincinnati Odds

Towson: +31.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Cincinnati: -31.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Towson vs. Cincinnati

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Towson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Dontay Corleone doesn't look like he will be ready to play in this game as Cincinnati will try to rest him for closer to conference play. Jalen Hunt will also be out for the entirety of the season. The two injuries make Cincinnati's defense susceptible to giving up some big plays, and they'll need another player to step up.

Towson will need their top defenders to make Sorsby uncomfortable in his Cincinnati debut. Dion Crews-Harris earned honorable mention All-CAA in his first year on the defensive side, tallying five sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. It'll be a different animal playing against a Power Five school, but he could make an impact.

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bearcats didn't get much help from Emory Jones last season, but any passing-game help would've boosted their record. Their rushing attack was one of the best in the nation, ranking sixth with 217.7 yards per game. The Bearcats could lean on their rushing attack in this game while Sorsby continues to blend into the offense. Corey Kiner and Evan Pryor could create a long day for the FCS defense in Towson.

Sorsby looked good in his redshirt freshman season at Indiana. He completed 57% of his passes with 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns. He took good care of the ball, throwing just five interceptions. Sorsby also chipped in on the rushing attack, recording 286 yards and four touchdowns. The quarterback has much better weapons around him in Cincinnati and could thrive in Satterfield's offense.

Final Towson-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati will lean on their run game while Sorsby figures out Satterfield's offense. The game plan will lead to them chewing up tons of time and staying on the field for long possessions. Towson showed last season against Maryland that they'll struggle to score points against a Power Five defense, which means these two teams could struggle to reach the 54.5-point total. Take the under in this season opener for both teams.

Final Towson-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Under 54.5 (-110)