Should the Ravens have been more aggressive at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline? Here are a couple of trades that made sense.

The 2023 NFL Trade Deadline has passed, and it was a relatively quiet one. The rebuilding Washington Commanders traded Chase Young and Montez Sweat to the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears respectively. But those were easily the biggest mid-season moves around the NFL. Like many teams, the Baltimore Ravens passed on making any aggressive moves, even though they are primed to make a deep playoff run.

So, what position groups could the Ravens have bolstered, and what are some trades they should have made at the 2023 Trade Deadline?

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

A lot of NFL teams should have made calls about Davante Adams on Tuesday. Adams was visibly frustrated on the sideline after QB Jimmy Garoppolo sailed two fourth-quarter passes that would have been 60+ yard touchdowns right over Adams' head. The Raiders went on to lose Monday night's game 26-14. The team then opted not to trade Adams, but instead fired its general manager, head coach, and offensive coordinator and benched Garoppolo for fourth-round rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Maybe the Ravens and other teams did inquire about Adams, but Las Vegas just didn't want to trade him. In any case, Adams is still an elite wide receiver, and that position is more important now than it ever has been. Baltimore addressed their need at receiver this offseason by drafting Zay Flowers in the first round and signing veteran Odell Beckham Jr. However, Beckham hasn't been much of a factor, and neither Rashod Bateman nor Flowers is a true number one option.

The Ravens should have been willing to spend a lot of draft capital on a receiver. Baltimore's defense has been excellent so far this season. It ranks first in the NFL in scoring and second in total yardage allowed per game. On the offensive side, the Ravens' awful luck with running back health persists, but Lamar Jackson is so good he makes up for the run game by himself. The only thing the Ravens really need is one more elite offensive weapon.

At 6-2, the Ravens are first in the AFC North and tied for the best record in the conference. They also have the second-best point differential in the entire NFL. Everything they want is right in front of them. Baltimore's front office should absolutely be in win-now mode, and Davante Adams would make Baltimore a significantly better team.

Montez Sweat, DT, Washington Commanders

As previously mentioned, the Commanders ended up trading Sweat to the Bears for a second-round pick. That was a pretty steep price for a player on an expiring rookie contract, particularly because that Bears' draft pick projects to be at the top of the second round. This was a bad trade by the Bears, who have no business giving up premium draft capital for a player that is about to become a whole lot more expensive. Chicago is far from being a contending team, and they can't afford to build out a whole roster through this method.

Now, if the Ravens could have acquired Sweat for their own second-round pick, that trade makes more sense as a team that should be in buying mode at the trade deadline. Not only is Sweat a premier pass rusher, but his presence would really solidify Baltimore's defensive front. The Ravens are already better at defending the pass than the run, although they are good at both. This move would have given them additional physicality up front and made life a lot harder for opposing quarterbacks. That last part is key to making an extended playoff run in the AFC, which is loaded with elite quarterbacks.

Other Ravens Trade Ideas

The Ravens don't really need a whole lot right now. So any activity at the trade deadline would have served to get one more difference maker out on the field. Offensively, Baltimore would want another skill player. As I mentioned, injuries in the running back room leave a bit of a hole in the Ravens' depth chart. Some teams reportedly had interest in trading with the Tennessee Titans for star running back Derrick Henry. Henry is past his prime and expensive, however, so that wouldn't be the most likely scenario for the Ravens.

Maybe Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts could have been an option at running back, now that the Colts have paid Jonathan Taylor and he's healthy again.

The Ravens must be comfortable with what they have, but it's extremely difficult to win it all in the NFL. Having one more high-impact player would make Ravens fans feel a lot more confident as the playoffs approach.