The Trail Blazers are having a rough year but are on a winning streak entering this matchup. The Magic enter this matchup on a four-game losing streak. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Magic prediction and pick.

The Trail Blazers have won two straight games but are having a rough season overall since they sit with a 15-28 record. Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe make this offense go and are the biggest reason the Trail Blazers have a chance in this matchup. This would be a big opportunity to continue their winning streak against a solid team in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic have been solid as a team this year but are struggling recently. They are 23-22 and have lost four straight and six of their last seven games. Thanks to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, they have the talent but need more consistency. They need to get healthier and find a way to be more consistent on offense. This is a great opportunity for them to get back on track.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Magic Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Orlando Magic: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 208.5 (-112)

Under: 208.5 (-108)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have had so many issues on offense this season. They are 30th in scoring at 103.9 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 44%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 30.3%. Four different Magic players average more than double digits, with Banchero being the most consistent scorer on the team with 25.3 points per game.

Paolo Banchero is also the leader in assists, with 4.5 per game, since Franz Wagner is out with an oblique injury. This offense has been a train wreck all season. The injuries also don't help; as good as Banchero has been, there is only so much he can do alone. He and the rest of the offense should be able to score on this team because Portland has been unimpressive on defense.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers have fallen off a cliff on offense this season. They are 26th in scoring, with 108.1 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage, 44.9%, and 27th in three-point percentage, 33.8%. Six different Trail Blazers are averaging over double digits, with Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe being the offense's focal points.

Simmons leads the team in scoring at 18.2 points per game. Then, Shaedon Sharpe is just behind with 18 points per game. Regarding ball movement, Scoot Henderson leads the team in assists with 5.4 per game. Anfernee Simmons makes this offense go, but the balance is also a huge part of why they can find ways to score against a defense as good as the Magic have been.

The Trail Blazers' defense has been better than the offense, but they have not had a great season. They are 24th in points allowed, at 116.5 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, at 47.8%, and 28th in three-point defense, allowing 37.7% from behind the arc. Deandre Ayton has been okay at best down low overall, but he leads the team in rebounding with 10.2 per game.

Then, in a crowded frontcourt, Robert Williams III and Donovan Clingan are the top two players in blocks, with Williams III leading the team at 1.6 per game. Four players are also averaging at least one steal, with Toumani Camara leading the team with 1.4 steals per game. They get a decent matchup against an underwhelming Rockets offense in this game.

The Magic's defense is one of the best in the NBA and has been a key reason they win as much as they have been. They are second in points allowed at 104.4 points per game, 20th in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 47.1%, and 23rd in three-point defense, allowing 36.7% from behind the arc.

Banchero leads the team on the boards with 7.9 rebounds per game due to Goga Bitadze dealing with a concussion. Also, three players average at least one block, with Jonathan Isaac being the leader with 1.3 per game. Finally, five Magic players average at least one steal, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leading the team with 1.6 steals per game.

The Magic's defense is the best unit in this game, and they should shut down a Trail Blazers offense that has also struggled.

Final Trail Blazers-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Magic are injured and struggling entering this matchup. The Trail Blazers are not playing well either, but they are healthier, with Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe being able to take advantage of the injuries Orlando is facing. The Trail Blazers win and cover in this game on the road against the Magic.

Final Trail Blazers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +9 (-110)