The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup on Saturday, December 21, 2024, between the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs promises to be an exciting clash. The Spurs, currently at 14-13, will look to build on their recent success against Portland, having won both encounters this season. Victor Wembanyama is expected to be a key player, averaging 24.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while the Blazers will rely on Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant to spark their offense. With both teams struggling defensively, a high-scoring game is anticipated at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Spurs Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

San Antonio Spurs: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are poised for a big upset victory against the San Antonio Spurs this Saturday, thanks to some key factors in this matchup. Despite their current record of 9-18, the Blazers possess a talented roster led by Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Simons, averaging 17.7 points per game, has the ability to stretch the floor and create scoring opportunities, while Sharpe's playmaking ability makes it difficult for the opposing defense to hone in on one or the other. The Blazers have shown flashes of offensive potential, which could exploit the Spurs' defensive vulnerabilities, especially if they can capitalize on fast-break opportunities.

Additionally, the Blazers have a favorable matchup in terms of depth. Players like Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant can contribute significantly, providing versatility on both ends of the court. The Spurs, while competitive at 14-13, have struggled with consistency and defensive lapses that Portland can exploit. With a focus on ball movement and defensive intensity, the Trail Blazers can secure a much-needed win, boosting their confidence as they look to turn their season around against a division rival.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs have the tools to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, thanks to their dynamic offense and the brilliance of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are coming off a strong win against the Atlanta Hawks, where Wembanyama erupted for 42 points, including seven three-pointers, showcasing his ability to dominate from all areas of the floor. With Devin Vassell adding consistent scoring and the team improving its three-point shooting, San Antonio has the offensive firepower to exploit Portland's defensive lapses, particularly on the perimeter. Additionally, the Spurs' ability to protect the ball and capitalize on turnovers gives them an edge against a Blazers team that struggles with playmaking and defensive rebounding.

Another key factor is San Antonio's depth and resilience. Despite injuries to key players like Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson, the Spurs have managed to stay competitive in the stacked Western Conference. Their bench has stepped up in critical moments, while Wembanyama’s leadership continues to elevate the team’s confidence. Meanwhile, Portland’s youthful roster has been plagued by inconsistency and inefficiency, especially in crunch-time situations. If San Antonio can control the pace of the game and limit second-chance opportunities for Portland, they are well-positioned to secure another victory at home and continue their push toward playoff contention.

Final Trail Blazers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The San Antonio Spurs are set to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at the Frost Bank Center. A recent win against the Atlanta Hawks had Spurs shown resilience and depth, with Victor Wembanyama leading the charge. Averaging 24.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, Wembanyama's ability to dominate both inside and outside poses a significant challenge for Portland's defense. The Spurs' offensive efficiency, averaging 110.9 points per game, will likely exploit the Blazers' struggles on that end of the floor. Portland enters this matchup with a 9-18 record and has lost five consecutive road games, highlighting their inconsistency. While Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant can provide scoring bursts, they may not be enough to overcome San Antonio's balanced attack and defensive tenacity. The Spurs have historically performed well against the Blazers at home, winning their last two encounters. With their current form and home-court advantage, expect San Antonio to secure a victory and cover the spread while continuing to build momentum in the Western Conference standings.

