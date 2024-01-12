The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Portland Trail Blazers have alternated wins and losses over their last few games but will be looking to gain some momentum when they head to Minnesota on their last game on their road trip when they take on the Timberwolves in this Friday night matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Trail Blazers-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Portland (10-27) is certainly not having the year they expected going into the season even with the departure of Damian Lillard. Their number one pick in the 2023 draft Scoot Henderson isn't living up to the lofty expectations the media had for him going into the season only averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting only 37% from the floor. The Trail Blazers still have been able to at least get 10 wins on the season which is more than we can say about the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons. They will look to score the upset when they take on the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota (21-15) has alternated wins and losses in their last three games which has let teams like the Oklahoma Thunder and the Denver Nuggets gain ground on them in the Western Conference standings. They are coming off an overtime loss on the road against the Boston Celtics. The Timberwolves gave up a seven-point to start the fourth quarter as they couldn't contain the two-headed monster that is Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who combined for 80 points. They finally get to head home as they play host to the Portland Trail Blazers in this Friday night showdown.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +625

Minnesota Timberwolves: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Forget Timberwolves, prepare for the Timbertremble, because the Portland Trail Blazers are invading Target Center on Friday night, and Minnesota better hope their mascot has some serious tranquilizer darts. While the Wolves hold the record advantage, don't be fooled by their shiny fur, beneath the surface lurks a vulnerable pack. The Blazers will leave Minnesota howling in defeat.

Portland isn't a one-man show. While Anfernee Simons is the head chef, Jerami Grant is Michelin-worthy himself. His scoring burst last month proved he's more than just a sidekick. And watch out for the defensive duo of Camara and Reath. They'll clamp down on Towns, turning him from alpha predator to caged wolf. This Blazers squad isn't just hungry, they're ready to devour the competition.

The Timberwolves have talent, but their mental toughness is as thin as a winter coat in a blizzard. The Boston overtime meltdown exposed their tendency to crumble under pressure. Portland, on the other hand, feasts on fear. They thrive in close games, where every possession is a dogfight. The Wolves may have the home court, but the Blazers have the killer instinct.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Don't be fooled by the Moda Center magic, folks. Friday night's rumble in the Northwest Division belongs to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Yes, the Portland Trail Blazers have Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and company, but Target Center will be transformed into a Wolves' den, and Lillard better bring his bone for gnawing on turnovers. The Timberwolves will be howling for victory come Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns isn't just feasting on leftovers, he's on a gourmet scoring spree. His post moves are smoother than Minnesota butter, and his three-point shot is raining hotter than a Twin Cities July. Reath will be in for a long night trying to contain this offensive avalanche. Expect KAT to dominate the paint, drawing doubles and freeing up Edwards for easy buckets.

Anthony Edwards isn't just Minnesota's future, he's its present. His athleticism is a force of nature, leaving defenders panting like huskies in a heatwave. The Blazers' backcourt simply can't match his explosiveness. Expect Ant-Man to weave through Simon's traps and dunk on Reath's head just to prove a point. This is Edwards' stage, and he's ready to steal the show.

Friday night won't be a walk in the park, Simon and Grant are still proven commodities. But underestimate the Timberwolves at your own peril. This young pack is hungry, talented, and playing in its den. The Moda Center may roar, but Friday night, the Target Center will echo with the triumphant howls of the Timberwolves. Tune in, grab your hot dish, and witness the feast. Because on Friday, Minnesota serves up Portland for dinner.

Final Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers just haven't been competitive against the upper echelon in the league and it is hard to expect much different in this matchup with the Timberwolves. With Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert it's not going to be an easy night for this young Trail Blazers team as the Timberwolves come into this homestand looking to make a statement by giving it to these youngins by getting the win and covering the spread on their home court.

Final Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -13 (-110), -950, Under 221.5 (-110)