Wyndham Clark just had the greatest moment of his career, winning the US Open. A week later, he’s playing in the Travelers Championship paired with Justin Thomas, and a hot mic caught the two-time PGA Championship winner having a little fun at the newest major winner’s expense.

In the first round of the Travelers Championship, the 2023 US Open winner is paired with Thomas and Max Homa. The trio was a featured group on ESPN+ Thursday morning, and as such, were followed closely by TV cameras and microphones.

On the group’s approach to the 12th hole, the whole crew was about 70-80 yards out. Thomas stuck his next shot 10 feet from the pin, and Wyndham Clark asked him to walk up and mark his ball in case he did the same from 74 yards out.

That’s when the mic caught Thomas saying, “Guy wins one f***ing US Open, and I got to mark it from 80 yards?”

It’s worth noting that this wasn’t a mean-spirited, sly dig at the newest major winner. The cameras also caught Clark, Homa, and Clark’s caddie cracking up after Thomas clearly barked his dig in their direction.

It was a funny moment during a round at Wydham’s expense, but the 29-year-old got the last laugh. Wyndham finished the round with a 68 (-2), putting him T-35 on the leaderboard Thursday afternoon, within striking distance of the 2023 Travelers Championship leader, Keegan Bradley.

As for his playing partners, Justin Thomas shot a 70 (E) and Max Homa a 72 (+2) to finish the day T-80 and T-125, respectively.