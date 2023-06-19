Before last weekend or even just before Sunday, only diehard golf fans knew who Wyndham Clark was. After an even-par final round on Sunday, Clark's name became synonymous with history as he won the US Open for his first major title in what was his seventh major played.

Although Clark wasn’t a well-known name in the golf world before his US Open victory, he knew he could hang with the best of the best.

“I feel like I belong on this stage, and even two, three years ago when people didn't know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world,” Clark said. “I felt like I've shown that this year.”

It's Clark's first major win but his second win on the PGA Tour. He won the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

Clark started the final round tied with Rickie Fowler at 10-under with Rory McIlroy breathing down their necks. After Fowler bogeyed five of the first 12 holes, it was Clark's tournament to lose.

A birdie on 14 by Clark minutes after McIlroy bogeyed the hole gave the former a three-shot lead with four holes to play. Clark certainly made things interesting when he had back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17, giving him no room for error on the 18th. He was on the green in two on the par four and grabbed a par for the win.

With one memorable weekend of play, Wyndham Clark captured the US Open and the hearts of golf fans with a gutsy performance on the grand stage.