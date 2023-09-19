Blink-182 announced their new album “One More Time” on Monday (Sept. 18). In a four-minute trailer, group members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge, talk about all of the tragic events that have transpired over the years, including cancer battles and a fatal plane crash that Barker was one.

In 2021, Hoppus had to undergo chemo for B-cell lymphoma. In 2022, he revealed he was cancer-free. In 2008, Barker was on a plane that claimed the lives of the other three passengers and nearly killed him. Both artists used their hardest moments as inspiration for their new album.

“On the album, [the title track] ‘One More Time’ is kind of written about why does it take these catastrophes — like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick — for our band to get back together?” Barker told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Barker also spoke about the unique bond the band members have with one another.

“I always knew that the brotherhood wouldn’t ever deteriorate or wouldn’t be there,” said Travis Barker. “I really feel like blink is us three, and the soon as we accept that, and don’t settle for anything less than that, I think that’s just the future.”

According to a press release, the album “features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph and most importantly, brotherhood.”

In addition to the album being available on streaming, there will also be a “purple ooze D2C exclusive LP, red and clear marble colored D2C exclusive LP, and egg splatter colored D2C exclusive LP.”

‘One More Time’ will be out on Oct. 20. Take a look at the trailer below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxVtrMGgWjy/?hl=en