Travis Barker is back on the road with Blink-182 after Kourtney Kardashian's emergency hospitalization.

The drummer took to Instagram on Sept. 8 where he was seen interacting with fans before he hit the stage. He even handed over one of his drumsticks to a fan who had a sign reading “Can I have a drumstick?”

It was announced that Blink-182's Glasgow performance is to be rescheduled along with several others due to Travis' family emergency.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,' the band wrote on social media. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Before it was announced that Kourtney that was the one in the hospital, Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler said that the emergency had nothing to do with the children they share together.

Moakler told US Weekly, “I have no clue [what is going on with Travis]. I am not part of his family. I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever’s involved positive thoughts and prayers.”

Moakler also spoke to TMZ saying, “I’m just praying that his immediate family and Kourtney [Kardashian] and the baby and everyone is safe and OK and I’ll be sending my prayers.”

Travis shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Moakler.

Kourtney who is pregnant with she and Travis' unborn son, had emergency fetal surgery last week. She broke her silence on the manner as she thanked the hospital and doctors for their efforts.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3LtWxPtKe/

Travis Barker also released a statement following Kourtney's Instagram post.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Travis tweeted.