Kourtney Kardashian is opening up to fans about her recent hospitalization. The Poosh founder took to Instagram where she shared a black-and-white photo of she and Travis Barker holding hands. The photo also showed an IV on the hand Barker is holding and small bandage on her belly.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kourtney Kardashian is currently pregnant with she and Travis' son. She announced that she was pregnant at his Los Angeles concert back in June. He was performing at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles when she held a sign front row at that had large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

Travis Barker also released a statement following Kourtney's Instagram post.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Travis tweeted.

Last week, it was announced that Blink-182's Glasgow performance is to be rescheduled along with several others.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,' the band wrote on social media. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Kourtney and Travis' unborn child is the fourth for both of them separately. Kourtney shares Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Aston, 8 with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. The Blink-182 drummer is also the stepfather to Atiana, 24, who Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya.