Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker's ex-wife, is speaking out amid the “family emergency” announcement. Moakler told US Weekly, “I have no clue [what is going on with Travis]. I am not part of his family. I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever’s involved positive thoughts and prayers.”

Moakler also spoke to TMZ saying, “I’m just praying that his immediate family and Kourtney [Kardashian] and the baby and everyone is safe and OK and I’ll be sending my prayers.”

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004-2008 and they share two children: son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. He is also the stepfather of Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

It was announced on Friday that Blink-182 had to postpone their Friday show due to an “urgent family matter” involving Barker who plays the drums for the band. They also postponed two additional shows to give Barker enough time to be with his family.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States. The Glasglow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the statement on the band's Instagram read.

Barker posted two photos on his Instagram Story Friday from the “prayer room” in a hospital. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is currently pregnant with their son but it has not been revealed if that is the cause of his emergency exit. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married last May.