Travis Hunter, the two-way sensation for the Colorado Buffaloes and Heisman Trophy winner, is finding peace by stepping away from the digital spotlight, per the NYPost. Following months of public scrutiny surrounding his relationship with fiancée Leanna Lenee, Hunter has made some major adjustments, including deleting his Instagram account and hiring personal security.

The presumptive top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft recently shared how distancing himself from social media has transformed his mental health. During an episode of “The Travis Hunter Show,” he described the newfound happiness he feels without the constant pressure of online engagement.

“I don’t be on social media as much,” Hunter said. “I live life happy. I walk around the house happy, watching YouTube, on the phone with my friends, just having fun.”

The decision to step back came after what Hunter described as a stressful period, exacerbated by viral moments involving his relationship. From arguments caught on camera to misinterpreted actions during his Heisman win, Hunter and Lenee faced intense online criticism. Lenee, too, has reduced her online presence, scrubbing her Instagram amid the backlash.

Heightened Security and Limited Fan Interactions

Hunter also addressed his concerns about fan interactions. While he values his supporters, he admitted that he has become more cautious. “People scare me because you never know who’s got good intentions,” he said, revealing that he now avoids taking photos with fans unless necessary. To ensure his safety, Hunter introduced his new bodyguard, humorously nicknamed “Frank the Tank.”

Despite the changes, Hunter remains committed to enjoying life. He emphasized how cutting social media has allowed him to focus on meaningful activities, like gaming with friends and spending quality time offline.

A Challenging but Transformative Journey

Hunter and Lenee’s relationship faced its share of public challenges, including an incident during Colorado’s game against Oklahoma and a controversial moment at the Heisman ceremony. Both events fueled online debates, but the couple has clarified that the viral clips did not reflect the full story. Hunter’s decision to shield his personal life from social media may be a direct response to such experiences.

Now, with his priorities realigned, Travis Hunter is focusing on his personal well-being and preparing for what promises to be an extraordinary NFL career.