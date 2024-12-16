Trayvis Hunter, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, has taken the first big step in his own football journey. The Effingham County High School sophomore wide receiver announced Monday on X (formerly Twitter) that he received his first college offer from Eddie George and Tennessee State University.

“Blessed to receive my 1st ever offer from Tennessee State University,” Trayvis wrote in his post.

Hunter, currently in his second season of high school football, has made significant strides as a key player for Effingham County. After transferring from Collins Hill High School (Suwanee), where he spent the 2023 season, Hunter played a pivotal role in helping the Rebels secure a postseason berth with a 6-4 overall record. Heading into Friday’s Class AAAAA state playoff game against East Paulding, Hunter has tallied an impressive 36 receptions for 496 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Hunter’s numbers have only improved as the season has progressed. Over his last four regular-season games, he snagged 19 catches for 331 yards and five touchdowns, including three receptions of 40 yards or more. His standout performance came in mid-October against Greenbrier (Evans), where he racked up six catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns, one of which included an electrifying 79-yard score.

The Tennessee State offer underscores Eddie George's dedication to building the program into a competitive force in college football. Since taking over as head coach in 2021, the former NFL star and Heisman trophy winner has transformed the Tigers into a rising powerhouse. After a rocky 5-6 debut season, George guided Tennessee State to an impressive 9-4 record this year, earning a share of the OVC-Big South title and securing the school’s first FCS playoff appearance since 2013.

Alongside team success, George has also aided in the development of standout talent, including 2023 Buck Buchanan Award winner Terrell Allen, recognized as the top defensive player in FCS football. George's vision remains focused on long-term, sustainable growth for the Tennessee State Tigers.

“I'm excited. I'm really excited,” George said following his team’s recent playoff loss to Montana. “It hurts that we can't go on, but in order to get there we had to go through it. This is part of the process. God willing, if I'm here for the next five or six years, it's going to take us time to become an elite program where we're consistent and sustainable.”

The younger Hunter now has the opportunity to potentially continue his family’s connection to HBCUs. On Saturday, Travis Hunter made history as the first former HBCU player to win the Heisman Trophy.