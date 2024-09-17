Travis Kelce's infectious personality has landed him in the spotlight and has made a lot of friends along the way. While this celeb took to the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys, he made note that Kelce will always have a friend in him.

Bowen Yang, who is known for his role in the popular Saturday night sketch comedy, Saturday Night Live, says that he and Kelce still remain cool after the athlete hosted the show in March 2023.

“He is my straight male friend for life,” he shared in an interview with the Los Angeles Times at the 2024 Emmys last night (Sept. 15). “Travis, I love you.”

Yang and Kelce teamed up for a sketch during his hosting gig called “Straight Male Friend,” — which is where the comedian cleverly referenced his response from.

The sketch which aired in March 2023 showed “a low-effort friendship that requires no emotional commitment, financial investment or drama” between a gay man (Yang) and his straight male friend (Kelce).

The comedian says that the pair “keep up every now and then,” adding, “We’ll check in with each other. He’s so sweet.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce On “Saturday Night Live”

While Kelce's 2023 hosting gig was his first time at Studio 48, it was not his last. During the premiere of season 49 of the beloved sketch comedy back in October 2023, the tight end and girlfriend Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance in the show. In the opening scene, Curt Menefee (Kenan Thompson), Howie Long (Mikey Day), Jimmy Johnson (James Austin Johnson), Michael Strahan (Devon Walker) and Terry Bradshaw (Molly Kearney) discuss the NFL season opener. The faux sportscasters are trying not to bring up Taylor Swift while they discuss the Philadelphia Eagles versus the New York Jets game. However, the tasks seem impossible once Kelce makes his appearance at the end of the sketch which was a surprise to fans that night.

Kelce wasn't the only one that surprised fans that night. Before Ice Spice took the stage for her “SNL” debut, she was introduced by Taylor Swift. The global popstar and Bronx native worked together on Swift's “Karma” remix which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammys. Spice and Swift have been seen out together at NFL games and sitting together at award shows with the rapper stating she considers the singer her “closest celebrity friend.”

Fans thought their relationship was a PR stunt after Swift's ex Matty Healy called Ice Spice a “chubby Chinese lady” and “Inuit spice girl.” The Bronx rapper is Dominican and Nigerian. However, the rapper declared that their relationship is genuine and that those rumors couldn't be further from the truth.

“Which is so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend?” Ice Spice told The Hollywood Reporter. “Taylor f*cks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”

Healy made those remarks on the podcast The Adam Friedland Show but according to Spice he “apologized to me a bunch of times,” she told Variety.

“We’re good,” she added.