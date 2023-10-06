During a recent appearance on The Today Show, Donna Kelce spoke about sitting with Taylor Swift. The two shared a box suite during the Kansas City Chiefs game, watching Travis Kelce play. However, Donna seemed rather timid talking about the experience.

On October 6, Donna appeared on The Today Show. She was asked if the Chiefs game was the first time she had met Swift. “Yeah, it's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it,” she said. “It's just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and yeah, it's just another thing that's amped up my life.”

When asked what Swift was like, Donna replied, “It was okay.”

She appeared slightly uncomfortable when the hosts continued pushing about the topic of Swift — even rolling her eyes at one point. It's a tricky situation for a mother to be in, especially with as much of a spotlight as Donna Kelce has.

Her son, Travis Kelce, is currently in his eleventh season in the NFL. He's played all of them for the Chiefs and has won two Super Bowls with the team (including beating his brother, Jason, in the Super Bowl earlier this year).

His budding romance with Taylor Swift has been the talk of the town for the last month. Swift appearing at the game, next to Donna no less, caused even more of a stir. She then attended the Chiefs' next game against the New York Jets last week.