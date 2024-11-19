Watch out Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce is now a Billboard charted artist.

The NFL star's single “It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” debuted at No. 8 on Billboard's R&B Digital Song Sales chart this week. This is the first time that Kelce has charted on Billboard.

While this feat in itself is worth a celebration, what is more surprising (kinda) is that his award-winning girlfriend Taylor Swift has yet to make this feat. Swift is mostly known for her pop and country hits of the last two decades and only has hit an R&B chart as a feature on B.O.B. on his single “Both of Us,” in 2012. The song charted at No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales at the time. It still to this day is the only time Swift has been on a Billboard R&B chart.

The tight end is joined by other NFL stars of the past and present as well as the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men. Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center, is the mastermind behind this project which he puts on every year. Jason has created a Christmas album for the past couple of years with this year marking the end of the trilogy.

“I always have a blast when I get to join the guys on the Christmas album, but it was wild to be on a song with a group as iconic and timeless as Boyz II Men,” Kelce said per NME. “My friends and I grew up on their music, and it’s still in the rotation today, so it was just an unreal experience.”

“It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” pays homage to the brother's roots in Cleveland, Ohio. The album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, began preorders on Nov. 1 and its proceeds will benefit local charities in Philadelphia including Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station, the site states.

Listen to the song below:

What Is Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Up next is the holidays and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, is already dishing on what there is to expect.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” she said per the TODAY show earlier this week.

The mom of two was asked if she has a “big dinner” planned for Thanksgiving and she shared what her family most likely will be up to at that time.

“Not that anything’s planned,” Donna answered. “I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Donna gave a vague answer on if Swift would be joining them chalking it up to the pop star being “busy” as she most likely will be on tour.

Swift is currently on the last few concerts for her Eras Tour which ends on Dec. 8 but she does not have a show on Thanksgiving.