The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially going Hollywood as he lands his first movie role in Loose Cannons. It will be produced by some involved in the John Wick franchise.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports that Kelce will star in a new action-comedy titled Loose Cannons for Lionsgate. Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 4) and Jason Spitz of 87Eleven Entertainment will finance the movie.

Stahelski is best known for directing the John Wick movies. He has also served as the second-unit director for movies like Captain America: Civil War and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

The Hollywood Reporter also reported on the story. Per the outlet, the synopsis reads: “Two loose cannons are forced to partner up after their precincts merge due to budget cuts, and no one wants to work with them. The duo end up taking on the cases no one else can.”

Loose Cannons has a police precinct that “has a crazy, out of control, rule-breaking officer on staff.” THR notes that instead of pairing him with a straight-arrow officer, they pair them with “someone just as out of line as they are.”

The team behind Travis Kelce in his first movie role bodes well for him and Loose Cannons. He will first make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie. Loose Cannons will mark his big screen debut.

It appears that Kelce is planning for life after football. The 34-year-old Chiefs tight end is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Perhaps Loose Cannons is the jump start he needs to get to the big leagues.

Travis Kelce's NFL career

Currently, Kelce and the Chiefs are gearing up to defend their Super Bowl title. While they are 0-2 in their first two preseason games, they will face the Chicago Bears on August 22 with a chance to turn that around.

After that, the Chiefs will open their 2024-2025 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens. The game marks the official start of the regular season on September 5. They then have dates with the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals and then the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs are fresh off of their third Super Bowl win in the Patrick Mahomes era. They have made four total Super Bowls since he has taken over as the starting quarterback.

Kelce was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft after going to Cincinnati for college. He did not have a big impact on the team in his rookie season, only appearing in one game before getting injured.

However, the following year, he began dominating the league. Kelce had his first 1,000-yard season in 2016, the first of seven consecutive seasons reaching that milestone. This streak was broken in 2023 when Kelce had 984 receiving yards.

During his career, Kelce has broken several records and received accolades. He made nine-straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2023 and was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. Kelce has also been named to seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team).

Additionally, the Chiefs tight end holds NFL postseason records for the most receptions (165) and touchdowns by a tight end (19). He also has the most 1,000-yard receiving yards seasons (seven).