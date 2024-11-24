Travis Kelce will no longer have to reportedly part ways with an item that was stolen from his home last month.

According to a source from ABC News, law officials were able to find a watch that was taken from Kelce's home. The watch was recovered in Providence, R.I. when police were already investigating the break-ins from professional athletes. In addition to the watch, TMZ reported that $20K was stolen from Kelce and his back door was damaged.

The Leawood Police Department told PEOPLE they do not have an updated statement regarding the robberies and that they will not be further commenting on it.

“Leawood Police Department will not comment on any open investigations. Our agency follows up on all investigative leads and works closely with victims to solve open cases. The Leawood Police Department is dedicated to the public we serve and will work tirelessly to ensure the City of Leawood remains one of the safest cities in the State of Kansas,” The Leawood Police Department wrote in a statement.

In addition to Kelce's home being targeted in a robbery last month Patrick Mahomes, who plays alongside Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs, estate was also broken into less than 48 hours before Kelce's. The Chiefs QB broke his silence on the home burglary last week.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing. But it’s something you don’t want to happen to anybody but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said in response to FOX4.

“Yeah, I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” Mahomes said.

Despite the bad luck that both Mahomes and Kelce have faced, Mahomes spoke about how they are not going to let their loss to the Buffalo Bills last week disrupt their momentum for the rest of the season.

“It's a good football team, so there's nothing to hang your head [about],” Mahomes said. “We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end.

“I'm hoping that [losing] is a benefit. I'm not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game. I think it's going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me and turning the ball over on the first drive. It's something you can't do in big games like this.”

The League Warns Athletes Amid Home Burglaries Of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Professional leagues are speaking out amid the home robberies of professional athletes. In addition to Kelce and Mahomes' estates being targeted, NBA players such as Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. have also had their homes robbed.

In the NFL memo it states that perpetrators “appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes’ homes on game days,” — which is what occurred in the Kelce case.

The leagues are offering advice to players to stay off of social media flaunting jewelry and clothing items and make sure their homes are protected with a security alarm.

“It is important for players to maintain situational awareness, practice social media safety, and implement home security measures to reduce the risk of becoming a target,” the memo reads.

In some cases, burglars are attempting to invade homes by disguising themselves as delivery drivers, neighbors out for a jog, or someone who works on properties, the NFL memo states.

In other situations, the FBI notes that the robberies can be linked “to transnational South American Theft Groups.”

“These SATGs are reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices,” stated the NBA memo per The Athletic.

“The FBI reported that, in most of the incidents, the homes were equipped with alarm systems that were not activated,” the NBA memo continued. “The FBI also reported that the homes were all unoccupied and, in most cases, no dogs were present.”