Taylor Swift is supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after his record-breaking performance on Christmas Day. The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Pittsburgh Steelers and won 29-10 clinching the AFC's West title. But, that's not what Swift was celebrating entirely. Kelce is now the Chiefs' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The tight end has caught 1,004 passes for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns throughout his 12-season career in the NFL.

Swift supported Kelce's win and record-breaking performance by “liking” the Chiefs' post about his accomplishment.

How did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate Christmas?

Last year, Swift brought her family to the Chiefs' Las Vegas Raiders game but this year she decided to not go to the game. However, it does not come as a huge surprise since the singer has not attended any away games this year. In October, a source told Page Six that Swift would most likely not be attending any away games the Chiefs have due to safety concerns. This year's game was held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source said.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable,” another source added. “Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

For this Christmas, Swift and Kelce decided to gift their closet friends presents.

The couple gifted Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and his girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby presents which they shared on their Instagram Story.

“So blessed & grateful this holiday season,” Weathersby captioned the photo, adding Swift's nickname, “Thank youuuu, Tay Tay!!!

Attached was a card signed, “Merry Christmas” from “Travis and Taylor.”

This followed Swift's visit to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and her $250,000 donation to a non-profit in Kansas City.

Prior to Swift skipping out on the Christmas Day game, she and Kelce were reportedly planning to spend time with their families as they did for Thanksgiving this year. Their Christmas plans have not been confirmed after Kelce left the stadium after the game.