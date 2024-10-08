Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead as her Eras Tour is soon to resume. The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the New Orleans Saints and she did not miss the opportunity to give another showstopping outfit. The 14-time Grammy winner wore a plaid skirt and matching corset top. The singer switched up her hair to wear it in a ponytail and paired the outfit with knee-high black boots.

Expand Tweet

Swift's appearance at this game comes as a big deal to fans as the singer has been missing for the last two. TMZ speculated that rehearsals for her return to the Eras Tour might be the reason why she has not made it to the past couple of games. The last two were in Atlanta and then in Los Angeles making this Monday Night Football game their first one back home in two weeks.

The singer also did not come alone to the game and is joined by her father, Scott Swift.

How Taylor Swift Is Feeling This Chiefs Season?

Taylor is making herself more comfortable this season and she is letting her style speak for itself.

“Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” a source told Life & Style last week. “When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has.”

The singer went to 13 games last season and now has gone to two out of the three games so far for the 2024-2025 season. According to sources, the singer has been enjoying her time being emersed into the NFL.

“She loves cheering Travis on and supporting him as much as he loves cheering her on,” the first source told Us Weekly.