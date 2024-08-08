Travis Kelce-hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity gets fall release date

Amazon Prime Video is set to revitalize a beloved game show format with the premiere of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” on October 16. This innovative take, hosted by Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, offers a modern twist to the nostalgic favorite “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” The original series, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy and later briefly revived with John Cena at the helm for Nickelodeon, captured audiences with its engaging premise of testing adults on elementary school-level questions for a chance to win significant cash prizes.

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce takes the helm in “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

In this new iteration, dubbed “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”, the show received a 20-episode order from Amazon, promising viewers a blend of challenge and charm. Kelce, stepping into the role of host, brings a dynamic presence to the stage. Dressed sharply in a cobalt suit, white T-shirt, and matching sneakers, he stands poised in front of the show's logo, surrounded by shelves of books, signaling his readiness to challenge contestants with tricky questions and witty banter.

The format of the show is both familiar and fresh. Contestants are guided through a series of 11 questions, all pulled from a grade school curriculum, in their quest to win a $100,000 prize. Unlike its predecessor, this series allows contestants to seek assistance from a group of celebrities who join them in the classroom setting. Celebrities participating in the show include comedians Nikki Glaser and Natasha Leggero, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, and podcaster Sophia Stallone, among others. This interaction not only adds a layer of entertainment but also strategy, as contestants decide whom to collaborate with, especially on the crucial final question worth $100,000, always at the 6th-grade level.

Kelce shines as host on Amazon Prime Video's global stage

Kelce's transition from the football field to the television studio during his off-season showcases his versatility and appeal beyond sports. His role as host is pivotal, as he adeptly navigates the interactions, maintains the pace of the game, and ensures each contestant feels supported and entertained. Viewers can also look forward to seeing Kelce back in action on the football field when the Chiefs play their first pre-season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday.

“Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” not only promises to be a test of elementary trivia but also a showcase of Kelce's charm and capability as a host. As the series premieres in over 240 countries, it offers a unique opportunity to see a different side of Travis Kelce — one that's engaging and personable in a classroom setting as much as he is formidable on the football field. This series is set to captivate a global audience, highlighting Kelce's role as a multifaceted entertainer committed to engaging with fans worldwide.