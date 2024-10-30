Travis Kelce is showing that he can do it all. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is lending his voice to his brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's upcoming Christmas album.

The “New Heights” cohosts previewed the new Christmas song on Jason's third installment of his Philadelphia-themed holiday album. “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” pays homage to the brother's roots in Cleveland, Ohio. In the preview shared to the podcast's social media, you can hear Travis' buttery vocals singing about the upcoming holiday season.

According to the official website for A Philly Special Christmas Party, this is the third and final installment of the series. The Christmas album's proceeds will benefit local charities in Philadelphia including Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station, the site states. You can pre-save “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” and pre-orders for the vinyl begin Friday (Nov. 1) for $75.

Travis Kelce Makes His Eras Tour Debut

Travis has had quite a year of trying new things in his career. The tight end is currently hosting “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?” and made his acting debut on Ryan Murphy's “Grotesquerie .” However, what started it all off was his surprise performance during girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The NFL star wore a tuxedo and top hat along with the rest of the dancers swept Swift off of her feet during “I Can Do This With A Broken Heart” during the July Wembley performance. Travis spoke about how he came up with the plan during an episode of New Heights.

“I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [section]?,’” he said on the podcast. “She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’”

Travis also shared what was the number one rule he had for himself once he was on stage and had her in his arms.

“The one thing I told myself was ‘Do not drop the baby,’” he explained to brother Jason Kelce on the July 3 episode of their New Heights podcast referring to Swift. “‘Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.’”