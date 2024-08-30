Travis Kelce is professing his true feelings for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Kelce was joined by Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, Harrison Butker, Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and Chris Jones at the Chiefs panel to speak to press about the new season kicking off on September 5.

During the panel, Kelce showed the Chiefs announcer how much he and his teammates cared for him and declared, “We love you.” Holthus siezed the opportunity to create a viral moment and asked Kelce if he loves him “more than Taylor.”

The tight end responded: “Maybe not” which had the audience laughing in an uproar.

“He's so obsessed it's adorable,” one fan commented on the video.

Another fan admired how much he cares for Swift, writing, “travis kecle,[SIC] the man that you are.”

“Imagine Taylor reacting to this,” another fan commented.

What Travis Kelce Has Said About His Feelings Towards Taylor Swift

Kelce's comments follow his conversation with Adam Sandler on his podcast New Heights. The legendary comedic actor revealed that he and his family are huge fans of the couple.

“When you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman and she’s having so much fun!’” Sandler said.

Sandler continued, “Anytime Taylor is laughing with you, my whole f—ing family is like, hi-fiving.”

The actor's daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, are huge Swifties he told Travis and his brother Jason Kelce who co-hosts New Heights.

Swift has been a part of his daughter's childhood since they were young he told the Kelce brothers revealing that “we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song. It was one of the first times that you listened to every song on the record. Like, when I was a kid, I think The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, you do every tune.”

“I loved listening to her in the car,” Sandler continued. “I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, just the production, how cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”

Travis will be appearing in Sandler's “Happy Gilmore 2” film which is does not have a release date at this time. Netflix confirmed that filming will begin in September. Travis' role in the film has not yet been disclosed.