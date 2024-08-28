Megan Thee Stallion might have unintentionally confirmed her new relationship with NBA player Torrey Craig, per Uproxx. On August 27, the rapper appeared to debut her new romance in a TikTok video that was quickly deleted but not before her followers managed to capture and spread it across social media.

In the now-removed TikTok, Megan, known for her hit “Mamushi,” was seen lounging in bed with Craig, a veteran player for the Chicago Bulls. The couple participated in a “most likely challenge,” answering questions about their relationship dynamics. Their answers, which included topics like who is more likely to get arrested and who demands more attention, suggested a close bond. One revealing moment came when they disagreed on who said “I love you” first, indicating that the couple might already be expressing deep feelings for each other.

Torrey Craig, 33, spent the 2023-24 NBA season with the Bulls after several stints with teams including the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns. Known for his solid role-player contributions, Craig also made headlines earlier this year for a memorable Shaqtin' moment. He has a son, Braylon, born in 2014, adding another layer to his personal life.

A Private Romance

Megan’s swift removal of the video suggests she isn’t ready to make this relationship public yet. The rapper, who has had high-profile relationships in the past, including a recent link to Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku and a highly publicized breakup with Pardison Fontaine, seems to prefer keeping this new romance under wraps. The messy nature of her split from Fontaine might be influencing her cautious approach to publicizing her current relationship.

The brief glimpse into Megan Thee Stallion and Craig's relationship has generated significant buzz, even though the video is no longer accessible. Fans are left to speculate about the future of their relationship while enjoying the snippets of their apparent connection.