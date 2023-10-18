Taylor Swift recently had the chance to meet Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, during the October 12 Kansas City Chiefs Game. But Travis has something to say about the moment.

In a lighthearted moment during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast on October 18, Travis and Jason Kelce briefly mentioned the moment.

Jason Kelce playfully interrupted Travis's recount of the conversation with Taylor, saying, “He shouldn't be talking to Taylor Swift.” Travis humorously agreed, stating, “This is a terrifying conversation, I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this.”

Despite the banter, Travis also shared heartfelt praise for his father. “He is a great converser. It's where Jason gets his storytelling and all of his charisma. We're saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy.”

But besides Taylor meeting Travis' dad, she also met their mother, Donna Kelce, several times.

The Kelce brothers also acknowledged the attention for her interactions with Taylor during NFL appearances, but they were delighted to see their dad get his moment in the spotlight.

Travis added that his father had even started listening to Taylor's music more and joked, “He said, ‘Now I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I've burned them onto my computer.' Because that is legal, as a taxpaying citizen.”

Taylor Swift's presence at Travis's recent Kansas City Chiefs games has caused a media frenzy, but Travis is taking it all in stride. During an October 6 press conference, he expressed gratitude for the support and attention, saying, “You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.”