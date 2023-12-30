Travis Kelce got a thoughtful and childlike gift from Taylor Swift's brother Austin Swift. Kelce said it made him "feel like a kid again."

Travis Kelce is reflecting on the thoughtful and childlike gift he received from Taylor Swift's brother. Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, full committed to the holiday when he went to Kelce's Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Austin was in attendance with his sister Taylor, who is currently dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, as well as their parents Andrea and Scott Swift.

Austin however went the extra mile for the game and paraded around the suite in a head-to-toe traditional Santa costume with a red suit, red hat, and white beard. Kylie Kelce, Travis' sister-and-law, and his brother Jason Kelce's wife, was a guest star on the New Heights podcast where she admired Austin's Christmas cheer.

“That was a full commit, and I respect that,” Kylie said.

“It was a full commit,” Travis responded. “And he killed it.”

“He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” the NFL player added.

Austin gifted Travis a VHS of Little Giants, a football film about two brothers who play for opposing teams. The film was released in 1994. The film sort of mirrors Travis' reality as his older brother Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Chiefs didn't secure the ultimate gift: a win on Christmas. The Raiders beat the Cheifs by 6 in a final score of 20-14. As for Jason, the Eagles won on Christmas against the New York Giants 25-33 ending their three-game losing streak.

Since Jason had to play on Christmas, Kylie, previously told PEOPLE that she and her husband had already planned to celebrate Christmas with their daughters on the following day. The couple shares daughters Wyatt, 3, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.

“Lucky for us, our girls cannot read a calendar yet, so we are going to take full advantage of that and pretend that Christmas is the 26th,” she said. “And I mean top-to-bottom, presents and all, 26th of December.”

What's Next Up For Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the St. Louis Cardinals on New Year's Eve Sunday (Dec. 31) at 1 p.m. After they play the Cardinals they will play the New York Giants again on Jan. 7. As for The Kansas City Chiefs, they will also play on New Year's Eve but against the Cincinnati Bengals, and then on Jan. 7 they will play against the Los Angeles Chargers.