The Raiders and Chiefs game on Christmas Day drew record viewership not seen in years.

The NFL has undergone many changes since 1989, when the 49ers defeated the Bengals led by Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and other legendary players.

Monday's Christmas Day Raiders vs. Chiefs showcase produced memorable moments, including a troll-job by defensive back Jack Jones on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes after a key play. Ex-Rams and NFL legend Kurt Warner shared his thoughts on Mahomes and the Chiefs' loss.

On Tuesday, December 26, CBS Sports revealed the news about the game's ratings that is sure to delight Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Chiefs, Raiders Set TV Ratings Record

The news was revealed by the CBS Sports PR account on X.

According to the account, the Christmas Day game accomplished a feat that hadn't been seen in decades.

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon deliver the most-watched NFL Christmas Day game since 1989 with more than 29 million viewers for Raiders-Chiefs pic.twitter.com/gJIPUFs5XV — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 26, 2023

NFL Fans React to Record Viewing Totals

Not all fans reacted positively to the news.

“It’s kind of sad that that many Americans ignored their families on one of the few true holidays in the country,” one person said.

Another referenced the Nickelodeon TV broadcast of the game.

“Nickelodeon and CBS Sports make history with festive NFL broadcasts,” they opined on Twitter.

“I watched it with my kids. Really enjoyable experience and informative for them learning about the game,” still another added.

The game's success proved once again that fans enjoy football on holidays.

Previously, the Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and Commanders averaged over 41 million viewers, clocking in as the third best total in NFL history for a regular season game.

“This is what happens when the NFL actually allows fun into the No Fun League,” one fan said.