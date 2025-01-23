Travis Kelce is calling out Lil Wayne in his latest post on X.

The Grammy-winning rapper — who is a huge Green Bay Packers fan — wrote on Jan. 18, “I hate the cheating a– chiefs.”

Expand Tweet

Wayne followed up with his post, writing, “It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win baby.”

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the brothers discussed the issue fans had with the referees allegedly favoring the Chiefs during the Jan. 18 game against the Houston Texans. The Chiefs won 23-18.

“The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I'm sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav,” former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason said on the podcast.

“Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a- Chiefs. So an a– with two z's,” Jason added.

Travis responded to Jason saying, “Shout out to Tunechie, man,” seemingly shaking off the diss.

Fans and players took to social media to talk about the alleged favoritism shown to the Chiefs by the referees.

“This is why I can’t watch the Chiefs at all!” one fan wrote. “The flagrant cheating is HORRIBLE!!”

“They cheat for the Chiefs and it’s so obvious,” one fan wrote referring to the referees. “They don’t even hide it anymore.”

In an interview with ESPN, Texans’ coach DeMeco Ryans called out the referees despite making mistakes in the game.

“We knew going into this game, man, it was us versus everybody,” Ryans said. “And when I say everybody, it's everybody. Knowing that going into this game, what we were up against, we can't make the mistakes that we made…”

Texans defensive end, Will Anderson Jr., who was flagged for a key roughing the passer call in the Jan. 18 game also criticized the refs for being unfair.

“We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game,” Anderson told reporters after the game.

Despite the controversy with the referees, Travis had a tremendous game and aided in the win for the Chiefs. He made seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs are next scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Conference Championship on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 EST.

Travis Kelce Hints At Retirement

Travis has been playing in the NFL for 12 years, and as the athlete ventures on to more industries outside of football, fans wonder if the tight end's days in the NFL are numbered. Contractually, the three-time Super Bowl champion signed a two-year contract extension for $34 million. The new deal is to extend until 2027. He's now the most-paid player in his position in the NFL.

In a conversation with Stephen A. Smith last week, he told the sports analyst his plans.

“I’ll reevaluate it like I always do, and I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing and I’ll come back next year,” Travis said.

You can watch their full interview below: