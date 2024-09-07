Travis Kelce stays fueled up before a game with this unusual meal. The three-time Super Bowl champ swears by having French toast before he hits the field.

Kelce's love for the breakfast food is not a recent development. He has spoken about his love for the food several times in the past.

“I love BBQ, but every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I’ve been on the Chiefs,” Kelce told Inside Hook in 2022.

Food is a shared love between Kelce and his closest loved ones. He detailed to the publication in how food and company are an integral part of his recovery after a Chiefs loss to uplift his spirts.

“When we play at home in Kansas City, I have a lot of friends and family come into town to hang out at the house,” he said. “We usually get some type of pizza sent over to the house or will maybe even ask a food truck to stop by. As much as I want to disappear and fall off the face of the Earth when we lose, having those family members and friends and their support at the game usually cheers me up. They make the tough games easier and definitely make the fun games more fun.”

Taylor Swift's Homemade Pre-Game Treat For Travis Kelce

Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also has a hand in prepping the athlete for game day with her homemade treats. Last year, retired NFL star Bernie Kosar spoke about meeting the pop star at Kelce's house for the first time prior to her NFL debut in the audience last September.

“Taylor is so nice,” Kosar shared on the “Tobin and Leroy” show. “She comes in by herself, she’s so cool, she brings … she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Starting off the 2024-2025 NFL season on Thursday (Sept. 5), the Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens at home winning 27-20. Swift was in attendance during the season opener and stunned in a denim-on-denim outfit with her classic red lipstick.

This is the 14th NFL game she has attended after going to 13 games last season. The Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday (Sept. 15) at home.