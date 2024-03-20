Travis Kelce might have a new gig. Kelce is rumored to be considered to be a host of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? according to Variety. The show is being rebooted by Amazon Prime Video. No other details provided by the streamer or Kelce's representation have been made public at this time.
Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? ran from 2007 to 2011. It was revived for one season in 2015 and then again in 2019.
Travis Kelce On Going Into Hollywood
The three-time Super Bowl Champion had a taste of Hollywood when he had a cameo for the season 45 premiere of Saturday Night Live back in October. Swift also took fans off guard when she introduced Ice Spice who was the musical guest that night. The two collaborated on the remix to her Midnights track “Karma” which was nominated for a Grammy this year.
“I didn’t know what the skit was, like which skits were coming up, and I’m pretty sure it was just ironic they were doing a skit on Swiftmania, I thought it was hilarious when they asked me to be a part of it, I was like ‘Man I’d be honored.’ Then Taylor also made a surprise cameo introducing her good friend, Ice Spice, who absolutely killed it, Ice,” he told his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
He continued reliving his experience on set: “I’ll tell you what, man, it was electric to be back in that place, there’s just something about being in that room and the first episode of the season, I had such a frickin' blast, man, it was a star-studded back room, I’m not one to throw around names so I won't, but it was awesome, man, and Lorne Michaels, thank you for having us.”
Before the Taylor Swift romance, some fans might recognize him for his stint with reality television on Catching Kelce on E! The show ran for one season in 2016. It is currently streaming on Peacock.
A move into the entertainment space would not be a complete surprise, as he mentioned that he is planning to get into the film industry during his off-season from the NFL.
Travis will be an executive producer on the upcoming film My Dead Friend Zoe. The film will be a dark comedy starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, and Morgan Freeman. The film debuted at SXSW earlier this month.
During a press conference, he said that he is looking to explore some possibilities outside football during his downtime.
“That's the point of the offseason,” he said. “Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do, and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera.”