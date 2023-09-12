No one knows better than Travis Kelce that you have to pick yourself up after a tough fumble and get ready for the next play. Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about shaking it off too. Now, two months removed from a poorly executed and badly botched attempt to give his number to Swift at her Kansas City Eras Tour stop, Travis Kelce has apparently gotten another chance at romance with Taylor Swift and is reportedly “quietly hanging out” with her, according to an exclusive in The Messenger.

It's hard to imagine either of these two larger-than-life personas doing anything quietly, but may I be the first to congratulate the new happy couple on their rumored relationship. No word yet on whether they just sit around eating Campbell's chunky soup with the rest of the Kelce family or engage in other quiet hang out activities. All the source from The Messenger would disclose is that “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

This comes after Kelce related the tale of his much-publicized ask-out fail from earlier this summer on New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. As Kelce explained it at the time, he had a plan to faux-suavely give a beaded bracelet he made for the concert (a staple on the wrist of any Eras Tour concert goer) to Swift, and explain that the numbers on the beads were his phone number. The only problem? Kelce never got a chance to meet with Swift either before or after her Kansas City show. “I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce explained. Or perhaps she just wasn't too keen on dating a guy whose maturity level (or lack thereof) results in him using words like “butthurt.”

Whatever her initial hesitancy, if The Messenger's source is to be believed, the definitive pop star of the free world has called an audible and is willing to give the definitive tight end of the NFL a second chance (or down) at love; speaking of, quick side note — how is Second Down And Love not a reality dating show starring Tom Brady and a group of eligible bachelorettes yet? Anyway, whether these two A-list celebrities at the top of their games will find love is anyone's guess, but if I were Travis Kelce I'd steer clear of breaking Taylor Swift‘s heart. I hear Swiftie nation is tougher than the entire AFC West defensive line combined. Although it probably would result in an epic new Swift ballad.