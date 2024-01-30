Travis Kelce's family responds to his romance with Taylor Swift after viral moment after winning AFC Championship.

Travis Kelce is speaking up about his relationship with Taylor Swift. According to an insider per People, a close loved one of the NFL star said that the two are “genuinely happy together.”

Kelce and Swift had a moment after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship. The singer shared a kiss with the tight end and seemingly said “I love you,” to the athlete.

“She’s there to support and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves,” the relative added.

“It was the best night ever,” the source said adding, “whole family was so, so excited and riding a high.” Kelce's parents and brother Jason Kelce who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles also joined Travis and Swift on the field to congratulate him.

“Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane,” the source said.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that their family is very happy for them.

“They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time,” the source said. “Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue.”

The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas to play the San Francisco 49ers.

Will Taylor Swift Attend The Super Bowl To Support Travis Kelce?

As the Chiefs moved onto the Super Bowl, fans wonder if Swift will attend like the past games she's attended this season. However, starting Feb. 7, the pop star is set to begin to hit the road on the second leg of her Eras Tour.

However, there is time for Swift to make the Super Bowl. Since Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Vegas her show will end 1 a.m. local time for Sin City. The Super Bowl starts at 3:30 PST so it will be more than enough time for her to travel back if she chooses to attend.

Swift will be going to Asia, Europe, and Australia. She will also be returning to North America starting Oct. 18 in Miami and will perform 14 more shows.