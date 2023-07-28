After four years of eager anticipation, Travis Scott‘s highly awaited album ‘Utopia’ has finally graced our ears. The rapper’s last album release was the critically acclaimed ‘Astroworld’ back in 2018, which garnered immense success and even earned a Grammy nomination. Now, ‘Utopia’ is here, and it brings an impressive lineup of guest artists, aiming to recreate the magic of its predecessor, Uproxx confirms.

Comprising a generous 19 tracks, ‘Utopia’ boasts an array of star-studded collaborations. Among the featured artists are some of the biggest names in the industry, including Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, and the iconic duo Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel. The album is a melting pot of talent, bringing together artists from different genres to create a unique and diverse musical experience.

The anticipation for ‘Utopia’ had been building up for years, and Travis Scott kept his fans on their toes with teasers and releases of new songs. His nightclub residency, titled “Road to Utopia,” served as a precursor to the album’s drop, generating even more excitement among his dedicated following.

One of the album’s highlights is the previously released track “KPop,” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. However, the surprises don’t end there, as ‘Utopia’ continues to deliver with each song, featuring additional appearances from the likes of Bon Iver, Sampha, Drake, James Blake, and Young Thug, among others.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The anticipation was so high that Travis Scott had originally planned a grand concert at the Pyramids of Giza to debut new songs from the album. Unfortunately, the event was canceled due to “complex production issues.” However, fans can rest assured that the show will be rescheduled, although the new date is yet to be announced.

Adding to the excitement surrounding ‘Utopia,’ a companion film titled “Circus Maximus” has also been revealed. Directed by five different directors, the film promises to be a visual spectacle that complements the album’s artistic vision.

See the full track list with features below:

1. “Hyaena”

2. “Thank God” Feat. KayCyy

3. “Modern Jam” Feat. Teezo Touchdown

4. “My Eyes” Feat. Sampha & Bon Iver

5. “God’s Country”

6. “Sirens”

7. “Meltdown” Fat. Drake

8. “Fe!n” Feat. Playboi Carti & Sheck Wes

9. “Delresto (Echoes)” Feat. Beyoncé & Bon Iver

10. “I Know?”

11. “Topia Twins” Feat. Rob49 & 21 Savage

12. “Circus Maximus” Feat. The Weeknd

13. “Parasail” Feat. Yung Lean

14. “Skitzo” Feat. Young Thug

15. “Lost Forever” Feat. James Blake & Westside Gunn

16. “Looove” Feat. Kid Cudi

17. “KPop” Feat. Bad Bunny & The Weeknd

18. “Telekinesis” Feat. Future & SZA

19. “Til Further Notice” Feat. 21 Savage & James Blake