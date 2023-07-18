Travis Scott's highly anticipated Utopia concert at the Pyramids of Giza is facing opposition from Egyptian authorities. Reports from Egyptian media outlets suggested that the show had been canceled, but Live Nation, the event organizer, has stated that the concert will proceed as planned on July 28, RollingStone shares.

Live Nation issued a statement refuting the cancellation reports and affirming their excitement to celebrate Utopia with the audience in Egypt. However, the planned performance has encountered resistance from Egypt's Musicians' Syndicate. The syndicate has revoked a permit for the concert, claiming that it contradicts the identity of Egyptian culture.

It remains unclear whether the Musicians' Syndicate has the official authority to cancel Travis Scott's show. The union rarely opposes such events but has been known to take a stance against musical genres it deems inappropriate in Egypt, often targeting rap music.

The opposition to Scott's concert can also be seen in the context of Egypt's increasing concerns over the perceived rewriting of its history and cultural affiliation. The country has taken issue with African-American movements that claim a connection to the ancient pharaohs, viewing them as distortions of its historical narrative.

The musicians' syndicate, which holds jurisdiction over live and recorded music in Egypt, stated that Scott's concert would go against their traditions. The union generally does not interfere in musical performances unless they undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people.

In explaining their decision, the syndicate referred to social media content and the artist's positions, claiming to have found images and documented information on “strange rituals” that Scott practices, which they believe are in conflict with Egyptian traditions.

The clash between Travis Scott's ambitious pyramid production and Egyptian authorities reflects a broader tension between evolving musical genres and the preservation of cultural heritage. As the situation unfolds, the outcome of the concert and the extent of the authorities' influence over the event will become clearer.