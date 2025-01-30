Texas rapper Travis Scott, along with his Cactus Jack Foundation, will host the 3rd Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic in collaboration with Project H.E.A.L. The event is set to take place next month at Daikin Park in Houston on February 13. Many other notable celebrities are set to make an appearance.

This star-studded event will begin with the Home Run Derby featuring legendary baseball players including Manny Ramirez, Robinson Canó, Prince Fielder, and Ryan Howard. Following the Home Run Derby, the HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic will begin, featuring Scott and several other notable athletes and entertainers. Barry Bonds, Metro Boomin, C.J. Stroud, Reggie Jackson, Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, Swae Lee, Amber Rose, Sydney Thomas, Michael Vick, Emmitt Smith, Carl Lewis, and many more are set to attend.

This HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic is one of many ways Scott shows his commitment to HBCUs. In partnership with the Houston chapter of the. NAACP, the 3rd Annual HBCU Student Scholar Ceremony will also take place. This event will honor Scott’s late grandfather, Waymon Webster. Scott started the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund to help HBCU students cover their tuition expenses. Proceeds from ticket sales of this event will go to the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund.

Most recently, Travis Scott showed love to two HBCUs with his new song ‘4×4.’ The video features the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm. The song also features a sample of a performance from the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

Exclusive Cactus Jack merchandise, giveaways, autographed memorabilia, raffles, and prizes are all available to attendees. For the third year in a row, the event will include the Cactus Jack Social Impact Village, an interactive center that houses more than 20 civic and community organizations and provides resources for attendees on-site.

Beginning on February 11, Cactus Jack Foundation Community Action Week will precede the event. Community-based activities will take place all throughout the city this week, such as the first-ever Cactus Jack Foundation and Houston Astros Foundation Youth Clinic at the Astros Youth Academy and a pop-up lab at the Cact.Us Design Center.