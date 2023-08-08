In an unexpected twist, Travis Scott, the rap sensation, brought Kanye West back into the spotlight during a monumental concert in Rome. This appearance marked Kanye's first public performance since a series of antisemitic remarks he made last year, which resulted in his estrangement from the music industry and the loss of lucrative fashion partnerships with giants like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga, the New York Times reports.

Travis Scott WELCOMES KANYE WEST TO UTOPIA IN ROME OMGG pic.twitter.com/Ni54si7Ytj — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) August 7, 2023

During the electrifying show, Travis Scott stunned the audience by introducing Kanye West on stage. Prior to Ye's appearance, Travis shared his deep connection with Kanye, proclaiming, “Only one human being on this mother****** planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother****** thing.”

As Kanye took the stage, the crowd erupted with excitement. He delivered “Praise God,” a track from his “Donda” album featuring Travis. Despite some hiccups with the lyrics, Kanye's performance was bolstered by the backing track. He further delighted fans by delivering the crowd-favorite anthem “Can't Tell Me Nothing.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Travis Scott emphasized the significance of Kanye's presence, proclaiming, “There is no ‘Utopia' without Kanye West… There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.”

Ye's Controversies

Kanye West had many controversies for years, culminating in last year's inflammatory remarks and behavior that severed his ties with both the music and fashion industries. This led to his removal from social media, expulsion from the Creative Artists Agency, and the dissolution of his Yeezy brand sneaker and fashion design partnerships. Adidas, in particular, suffered a notable impact, with Kanye's collaboration contributing over 10 percent of the company's $2 billion profit in 2021.

While many distanced themselves from Kanye, Travis Scott's loyalty remained steadfast. This unexpected reunion on the Rome stage marked Kanye's return to performing after his last concert in Miami in February 2022, where he promoted his album “Donda 2.”