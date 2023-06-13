Hollywood actor Treat Williams has sadly passed away at 71 after a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont on June 12.

People Magazine initially reported the passing and the family of the late Williams issued a statement to Deadline: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.”

The statement continued, “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

“We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers,” the statement concluded.

Twitter users weighed in on the tragic passing of Williams. One Twitter user called Williams “one of the best to ever do it” and a “true pro who did it all and always knocked it out of the park.”

Treat Williams was one of the best to ever do it. A true pro who did it all and always knocked it out of the park. An actor who added instant production value to anything he was in. A warmth has been snuffed out in the world. RIP to one of my all-time favorites. pic.twitter.com/CTi9BxyGUu — GenreVision.com – Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) June 13, 2023

Fellow actor James Woods paid tribute to Williams on Twitter, saying, “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he's gone.”

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Actress Sharon Lawrence said, “This [is] how it felt. tobe with Treat Williams. Always [a] joyful adventure. I'm just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man.”

🧵This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always an joyful adventure. I’m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man. @Rtreatwilliams enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence & example of solid love. He was honest& clear, dedicated to pic.twitter.com/KSMewuzHbR — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was a versatile actor with a career that spanned more than a half-century. He was most known for his roles in Hair, 1941, and Everwood. He will be dearly missed and our condolences go out to his family.