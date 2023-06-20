It would probably be a little too on-the-nose to call it The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah, but it seems the South African comedian isn't in a rush to name his new project at the moment anyway. Spotify announced on Tuesday that the former host of The Daily Show, who stepped down as host of that television show late last year, is going to take his talents to the podcast world next for a weekly program for the audio streaming giant that will debut later this year.

According to a press release put out by Spotify, the weekly podcast will “blend Trevor’s signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.” The release further states that “the series will also feature in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.”

While the podcast is an original Spotify production, it is not exclusive to the site, but rather will be made available across audio streaming platforms.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Noah reacted to the news with his signature biting wit that makes him a fan-favorite on the comedy circuit. “It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people.” He then added, “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Trevor Noah has been on a stand-up comedy tour since leaving The Daily Show, so fans who don't live near his touring destinations will be glad to know he's found a new project where he can reach anyone with an internet connection.