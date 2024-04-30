The Tennessee Titans are in an arms race in the AFC South. The Texans are suddenly a favorite thanks to CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans. Jacksonville is reloading around Trevor Lawrence, and a healthy Anthony Richardson-led Indianapolis Colts are waiting in the wings. There will be little margin for error for the Titans in 2024. Thankfully, the offseason is getting off to a good start.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan appeared on 104.5 The Zone on Monday. During that appearance, Callahan said that Burks is off to a “fantastic start” in the team's offseason program. He also said that Burks' strong opening work has the team thinking about the best ways to utilize him in the offense this coming season.
“He’s gonna do a little bit of everything, you know, versatility for us. So he’ll, be able to do some stuff outside,” Callahan said. “Ultimately, it’s my role and our coaching staff’s role to find a handful of things that he can really help us with and highlight those as much as possible. Some of them might be in the slot. Some of them might be outside, but I’m fired up and I think he’s got a chance to help us.”
The Titans have made major additions on offense in the hopes of setting Will Levis up for success in his sophomore season. Tennessee signed former Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year contract during free agency. This gives the Titans Burks, Ridley, and DeAndre Hopkins as their top three wide receivers. The team also invested in Tony Pollard at running back, who will help fill the void left by Derrick Henry.
Tennessee also had a strong showing at the 2024 NFL Draft, which has fans excited to see the Titans compete for the AFC South title in 2024.
Recapping the 2024 NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans
The Titans came into the 2024 NFL Draft with needs at left tackle, wide receiver, and at nearly every defensive position. The team made some solid moves and addressed most of their holes through the draft.
The Tennessee Titans selected the following players in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- J.C. Latham – T – First round (7th overall)
- T'Vondre Sweat – DT – Second round (38th overall)
- Cedric Gray – LB – Fourth round (106th overall)
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr. – CB – Fifth round (146th overall)
- Jha'Quan Jackson – WR – Tulane (182nd overall)
- James Williams – S – Seventh round (242nd overall)
- Jaylen Harrell – EDGE – Seventh round (252nd overall)
Latham profiles as an incredible run blocker who played most of his collegiate career at right tackle. However, it is expected that he will play left tackle for the Titans. The left side of the Titans' line now looks much better with Latham next to Peter Skoronski.
T'Vondre Sweat is another huge get for the Titans. He is a mauling defensive lineman who is expected to start right away as nose tackle for the Titans. Sweat was only available in the second round because of a DWI charge that he received weeks before the draft. He will be an anchor in the middle of Tennessee's defense right next to star Jeffery Simmons.