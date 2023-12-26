A guide to Stage 1 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Ligts event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 brings with it the titular Roses and Muskets major event. Other than a story, the event also brings with it four smaller events. One of these events is the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights combat event. If you're having a hard time with this event, then don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 1 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights event in Genshin Impact.

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Stage 1 Event Guide

For starters, let's talk about the basics of the event. As with most combat events, players must defeat as many enemies as possible before the time limit ends. There are four difficulty levels, with the more difficult ones giving the player higher score multipliers. Players only need to get at least 2,000 points to get the Primogem rewards, with 4,000 points giving the maximum amount of rewards. The levels of the enemies the player will face will depend on the player's Adventurer Level, as well as the difficulty they select.

Additionally, players have access to “Special Lighting”, which are temporary effects that power up the player. These effects charge up in between each wave, so players should make sure to take advantage of the “Special Lighting” whenever it becomes available. Each stage has a different “Special Lighting” effect, so players should build teams to take advantage of said effects. Additionally, players also have access to two Trial Characters, which they can use in their team for the event.

Stage 1 Rewards

2,000 Points 30 Primogems 50 Theater Tickets 80 Film For Fun Hero's Wit

3,000 Points 30 Theater Tickets 50 Film For Fun 4 Sanctifying Unction

4,000 Points 20 Theater Tickets 30 Film For Fun 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stage 1 Enemies

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Crackling Axe Mitachurl

Electro Abyss Mage

Grounded Hydroshroom

Grounded Geoshroom

Hilichurl Fighter

Hilichurl Berserker

Whirling Electro Fungus

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Whirling Pyro Fungus

Stage 1 Trial Characters

Ayaka

Barbara

Stage 1 Special Lighting: Biting Glacial Ray

For 12s after using, unleash a Hydro shockwave centered around your active character every 4s. Opponents hit will be dealt Hydro DMG. All Cryo DMG dealt by party members will be increased by 60%.

Stage 1 Team Composition

Based on the Special Lighting effect, as well as the trial characters, players are likely encouraged to run a Freeze Team, with a focus on dealing Cryo Damage. A possible team composition could look like this:

Ayaka (Trial) Main DPS

Barbara (Trial) Healer

Xingqiu Sub-DPS

Kaeya Sub-DPS

This is a Free-to-Play friendly team and consists of four-star characters that the player likely already has, as well as the trial characters. The playstyle for this team primarily involves using Ayaka to deal the chunk of damage with her Skill, Cryo Normal Attacks, and Burst. This, partnered with Xingqiu and Kaeya's Burst, as well as Barbara's Skill, should help permanently freeze enemies, or at least freeze them a lot. Make sure to regularly use the skills of the Sub-DPS characters to charge up their ultimate.

Alternatively, a more expensive team composition could look like this:

Ayaka Main DPS

Shenhe Support

Furina Healer/Support

Yelan Sub-DPS

Yelan's Burst partnered with Ayaka's Cryo-infused Normal Attacks should help in dealing a lot of damage, while also permanently freezing enemies. Shenhe's Elemental Skill will also help in increasing the damage that Ayake deals. You can replace Furina with a different healer or Hydro Support like Kokomi or even XIngqiu. If you will use Furina, though, make sure to keep track of your HP when using her Elemental Skil.

Whatever team you may use, remember to time your huge bursts of damage whenever you use your Special Lighting, as it will increase your Cryo Damage.

That's all for our guide on Stage 1 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights event in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.