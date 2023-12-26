A guide to Stage 2 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Ligts event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 brings with it the titular Roses and Muskets major event. Other than a story, the event also brings with it four smaller events. One of these events is the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights combat event. If you're having a hard time with this event, then don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 2 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights event in Genshin Impact.

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Stage 2 Event Guide

For starters, let's talk about the basics of the event. As with most combat events, players must defeat as many enemies as possible before the time limit ends. There are four difficulty levels, with the more difficult ones giving the player higher score multipliers. Players only need to get at least 2,000 points to get the Primogem rewards, with 4,000 points giving the maximum amount of rewards. The levels of the enemies the player will face will depend on the player's Adventurer Level, as well as the difficulty they select.

Additionally, players have access to “Special Lighting”, which are temporary effects that power up the player. These effects charge up in between each wave, so players should make sure to take advantage of the “Special Lighting” whenever it becomes available. Each stage has a different “Special Lighting” effect, so players should build teams to take advantage of said effects. Additionally, players also have access to two Trial Characters, which they can use in their team for the event.

Stage 2 Rewards

2,000 Points 30 Primogems 50 Theater Tickets 80 Film For Fun Hero's Wit

3,000 Points 30 Theater Tickets 50 Film For Fun 4 Sanctifying Unction

4,000 Points 20 Theater Tickets 30 Film For Fun 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stage 2 Enemies

Ruin Guard

Ruin Drake: Earthguard

Anemo Hilichurl Rogue

Assault Specialist Mel – Ousia

Suppression Specialist Mek – Ousia

Geovishap

Stage 2 Trial Characters

Yoimiya

Yun Jin

Stage 2 Special Lighting: Sharp Silhouette Ray

For 12s after using, unleash a shockwave at the location of opponents hit by your active character's Normal Attacks, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents, 1 such shockwave can be released every 1s

Stage 2 Team Composition

Based on the Special Lighting effect, as well as the trial characters, players are likely encouraged to run a team that focuses on using Normal Attacks. This opens up a lot of team compositions. However, the enemies the player will face in this stage encourage the players to run teams that can cause Elemental Reactions. A possible team composition could look like this:

Yoimiya (Trial) Main DPS

Yun Jin (Trial) Support

Xingqiu Sub-DPS

Bennett Support

This is a Free-to-Play friendly team and consists of four-star characters that the player likely already has, as well as the trial characters. The gameplay for this team involves using Xingqiu's Burst in conjunction with Yoimiya's Pyro-infused Normal Attacks to continuously cause Vaporize Reactions. During the downtime, the player should charge up the Elemental Bursts of each character, before dealing a full rotation again. Remember to use Yun Jin, Xingqiu, and Bennett's Bursts before Yoimiya's Elemental Skill.

Alternatively, some other more expensive team compositions could look like this:

Vaporize Team Yoimiya Main DPS Yelan Sub-DPS Furina Support/Sub-DPS Bennett Support

Physical DPS Eula Main DPS Rosaria Sub-DPS Bennett Support Raiden Shogun Sub-DPS

Perma-Freeze Team Ayaka Main DPS Shenhe Support Yelan Sub-DPS Furina Support



As you can see, there are various team compositions that the player can use in this Stage that can take advantage of the Special Lighting. Yoimiya is still a strong character for this stage, but other Normal Attack-focused characters can take her place. It will all depend on what characters the player has.

Whatever team you may use, remember to time your huge bursts of damage whenever you use your Special Lighting, as it will increase your overall damage output.

That's all for our guide on Stage 2 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights event in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.