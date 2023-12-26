A guide to Stage 3 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Ligts event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 brings with it the titular Roses and Muskets major event. Other than a story, the event also brings with it four smaller events. One of these events is the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights combat event. If you're having a hard time with this event, then don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 3 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights event in Genshin Impact.

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Stage 3 Event Guide

For starters, let's talk about the basics of the event. As with most combat events, players must defeat as many enemies as possible before the time limit ends. There are four difficulty levels, with the more difficult ones giving the player higher score multipliers. Players only need to get at least 2,000 points to get the Primogem rewards, with 4,000 points giving the maximum amount of rewards. The levels of the enemies the player will face will depend on the player's Adventurer Level, as well as the difficulty they select.

Additionally, players have access to “Special Lighting”, which are temporary effects that power up the player. These effects charge up in between each wave, so players should make sure to take advantage of the “Special Lighting” whenever it becomes available. Each stage has a different “Special Lighting” effect, so players should build teams to take advantage of said effects. Additionally, players also have access to two Trial Characters, which they can use in their team for the event.

Stage 3 Rewards

2,000 Points 30 Primogems 50 Theater Tickets 80 Film For Fun Hero's Wit

3,000 Points 30 Theater Tickets 50 Film For Fun 4 Sanctifying Unction

4,000 Points 20 Theater Tickets 30 Film For Fun 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stage 3 Enemies

Ruin Grader

Ruin Drake: Earthguard

Geovishap

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Ruin Defender

Ruin Scout

Stage 3 Trial Characters

Raiden Shogun

Xiangling

Stage 3 Special Lighting: Biting Glacial Ray

For 12s after using, the Elemental Burst DMG of all characters in the party is increased by 80%. When characters have less than 70% Elemental Energy, their Energy Recharge is increased by 50%.

Stage 3Team Composition

Based on the Special Lighting effect, as well as the trial characters, players are likely encouraged to run the Raiden National Team, which focuses on dealing huge bursts of damage by using all of their Bursts at once. The Raiden National Team consists of the following:

Raiden Shogun (Trial)

Xiangling (Trial)

Xingqiu

Bennett

This is a Free-to-Play friendly team and consists of four-star characters that the player likely already has, as well as the trial characters. Not only that, but it is also the Raiden National Team notorious for clearing stages in the Spiral Abyss. The gameplay for this team involves using all of the team's Elemental Bursts, with Raiden Shogun using hers last. This will open the way for various Elemental Reactions, as well as huge bursts of damage from the Bursts themselves.

Alternatively,if the player already owns a leveled and built Xiangling and Raiden Shogun, they can use those characters in their Raiden national Team instead. This will likely deal more damage than the trial characters. Of course, if the player does not have these characters, it's fine to use the Trial Characters.

If you have other teams that focus on Elemental Bursts, you're free to bring those as well. Ideally, though, the player should run teams that can also cause Elemental Reactions so that they can easily take down the enemies in this stage.

Whatever team you may use, remember to time your Elemental Burst after you use your Special Lighting, as it will increase your Elemental Burst damage. This will also help in charging up their Elemental Burst for the next burst of damage.

That's all for our guide on Stage 3 of the Trick Shots, Tricky Lights event in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.